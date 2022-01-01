According to the materials collected by the Economic Security and Combating the Corruption Department of the Russian MIA Administration for Yalta the investigation division initiated a criminal case against the entrepreneur engaged in shared-equity construction of apartment buildings in Yalta.

It was established that in July 2017 the malefactor fraudulently re-registered for a third interested person the title to six apartments owned by citizens whose money was raised to participate in such shared-equity construction of an apartment building. The general damage made to the interest holders resulting from such illegal actions amounted to about 14 million rubles.

The court chose a preventive measure for the entrepreneur in the form of house arrest. The investigation division of the Russian MIA Administration for Yalta initiated a criminal case on the grounds of offences under Para. 4 of Article 159 of the RF Criminal Code. At present, the police officers are discovering the involved person’s other illegal activity facts. He faces the penalty of up to 10 years of imprisonment.