“At the Frankfurt-am-Main International Airport German law enforcement officers handed over to their Russian colleagues three persons involved in criminal cases.

One of such extradited persons Mr. Osman Makhachev earlier held a position of the Counsel of the Head of the Republic of Dagestan. According to available information, in 2017 having received a multimillion bribe, he assisted for the briber to be assigned to the position of the Head of one of the Republic’s municipal units.

In 2019, a criminal case was initiated against Mr. Makhachev. He was charged with the crime under part 6 of Article 290 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation.

However, the involved person absconded the investigative bodies and fled abroad and in February 2020, he was put on the wanted list using the Interpol channels. He was caught last year in November in Germany.

Another malefactor Georgian citizen Gocha Pipiya was searched for due to committing a theft.

According to preliminary data, in 2017 having dropped in a shop in Svetlogorsk of the Kaliningrad Region he stole monetary funds and amber jewelry.

The man was charged with the crime under part 2 of Article 158 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation and the court chose a preventive measure in the form of a written undertaking not to leave the place and recognizance to behave. However, the involved person left Russia and in November 2018, subject to a request made by the Russian MIA Administration for the Kaliningrad Region he was put on the international wanted list.

In May 2021, information was received that the wanted person was serving a sentence in Germany. The decision was made about his extradition after the sentence term expiration.

Other involved person Mr. Murat Aydarov is charged with kidnapping.

According to available information in 1999 staying in the Jewish Autonomous Region he lent some money to his acquaintance to procure non-ferrous metal from the residents, and the borrower spent some of such funds for personal needs.

In 2000, the malefactor waylaid the debtor, insisted on him to repay all the funds and beat him. Then he put handcuffs on him and forcedly took him to the cellar where he kept him up to the next morning and continued to cause serious bodily harm.

Mr. Aydarov let the victim go after the latter had given him a receipt for the amount four times as much as the debt amount. A criminal case was initiated but the man left the Russian Federation.

The involved person was put on the international wanted list in 2004. In September 2021, he was caught and took into custody in Germany.

Accompanied by the officers of the National Central Bureau of Interpol of the Russian Ministry of Internal Affairs and of the Russian Federal Penitentiary Service the extradited persons will be delivered to Moscow”, said the official representative of the Russian MIA Irina Volk.