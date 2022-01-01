“Personnel of the MIA Economic Security and Anti-Corruption Enforcement Administration and investigators of the Main Directorate of the Russian Ministry of Internal Affairs for the Rostov Region caught 11 persons employed by lending financial institution working at the premises of the region central city. They are suspected of fraud committed on an especially large scale by a conspiracy.

It is preliminarily established that since 2011 the malefactors have arranged three operating consumers’ credit unions in the region. In their advertisement, such companies promised to assist in maternity (family) capital funds using.

However, the investigators believe that the involved persons were up to budget funds receiving illegally under the pretext of loans redemption made to buy land plots to build houses. The funds registered as borrowed were not given to the applying citizens. Instead, the members of such conspiracy using false loan documents received in the pension fund units maternity (family) capital funds; much of them they kept to themselves and the rest handed out to their customers.

At present, we know that the more than 600 persons made use of the criminal service. The caused damage amounted to more than 150 million rubles.

The operatives and investigators conducted 51 searches at the involved persons’ places of residence and in the offices used by them. Accounting records, computer equipment, communication means, bankcards, more than 40 seals used by legal persons controlled by the caught and other goods have been seized having evidential significance.

The investigators of the Unit of the GA for Investigation of the Main Directorate of the Russian MIA Administration for the Rostov Region initiated criminal cases on the grounds of offenses under part 4 of Article 159 of the RF Criminal Code. For ten of them the court chose a preventive measure in the form of remand in custody, for one more - in the form of house arrest.

Currently, operational and investigation procedures are being taken to establish all episodes and identify participants of the illegal activity”, said the official representative of the Russian MIA Irina Volk.