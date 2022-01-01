“Officers of the Criminal Investigation Department of Municipal Administration «Yakutskoye» of the Russian Ministry of Internal Affairs caught five suspects in the firearms illegal turnover. The sales assistant of the gun shop and its four customers are among the malefactors.

Illegal activity was discovered in the course of inventory making by Rosgvardia officers. When auditing the safe custody of guns and cartridges in one of Yakutsk specialized shops a shortage of 13 rifled and 8 plain-barrel guns was discovered.

It has been preliminarily established that a 28-year-old sales assistant is involved in the stealing. The man was selling the weapons to hunters who did not have the required documents at a lower price keeping this fact out of the eye of the shop’s manager. All earnings for such illegally sold goods amounting to 1 million rubles he took to himself.

The policemen also identified the four customers of such illegal goods, one of them bought 15 guns and carbines. All illegally sold goods were seized and upon the investigation procedure finishing will be returned to the shop.

Against the customers, having bought the guns the investigating officer of Municipal Administration «Yakutskoye» of the Russian Ministry of Internal Affairs initiated criminal cases on the grounds of offenses under Article 222 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation. The court chose a preventive measure for them in the form of a written undertaking not to leave the place and recognizance to behave.

The sales assistant was charged with the crimes under Articles 222 and 226 of the RF Criminal Code. He will be waiting for the court hearing under house arrest. The investigation is still under way”, said the official representative of the Russian MIA Irina Volk.