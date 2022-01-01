Today Deputy Minister of Internal Affairs of the Russian Federation Police Colonel-General Vitaly Shulika making a video conference call participated in the meeting held by the collegium of the Russian MIA Administration for the Kamchatka Territory.

“In July, 2021, a new head was appointed,” he remarked. “Summarizing the Administration performance results, I suppose that the principal challenges for crime control and law enforcement have more or less been achieved.”

The Deputy Minister turned it over to the Head of the Territory MIA Administration Colonel of the Police Ivan Kokukhin who made a report about the performance results for 2021. According to the MIA Administration Head, social and political conditions in the region remained stable and under control. The goals set to the MIA Administration were being achieved with support from the Government of the Kamchatka Territory in the context of cooperation with colleagues from other law enforcement and regulatory authorities and with the participation of social organizations.

The speaker mentioned a slight growth of crimes registered in the Kamchatka Territory (by 0.4%), however the number of murders lowered by 11%, facts of voluntary severe bodily harm causing by 13%, robberies by 21%, assaults related to robbery by 33%, thefts from apartment by 19%.

In general, the crimes detection rate within the Territory makes almost 60%, and as to certain serious and especially grave crimes, murders, forceful rapes, and assaults related to robbery, it remains at the point of one hundred percent.

Special attention in the previous year was paid to preventing thefts and frauds using the information and telecommunication technologies whose relative share in the scope of all registered crimes made 23.5%. Persistent efforts have been and are still made in the current year to prevent cybercrimes.

After a number of operational and preventive measures made by the Internal Affairs Division the number of crimes in the sphere of water biological resources illegal using lowered by 5% compared to the previous year. More than 70 tons of salmonid fish and more than 17 tons of caviar were taken back from poachers.

Economic sphere crimes remained the focus of attention. 460 crimes were terminated in connection with drugs illegal turnover. More than 14 kilograms of narcotic drugs were seized.

We can emphasize the positive momentum on the roads of the Kamchatka Territory. In general, the total number of traffic accidents lowered by 16%, including those where children are involved decreased by 10%. The number of persons sustaining a bodily injury also lowered by 17%, and fatal cases decreased by 10.6%.

In the course of his report, making the Head of the Russian MIA Administration for the Kamchatka Territory estimated the contribution made by the personnel highlighting both the favorable results and drawbacks.

To end the collegium Mr. Vitaly Shulika expressed appreciation to the heads and policemen of the MIA Administration for the Kamchatka Territory expressly indicating the performance fields requiring higher attention, and set relevant goals for 2022.