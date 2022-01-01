While implementing operational materials and taking investigative measures, the officers of the Main Directorate of the MIA of Russia for Saint Petersburg and the Leningrad Region stopped the activities of the online store involved in distribution of drugs in the Internet shadow segment.

In Saint Petersburg, the operatives detained a 33-year-old man suspected of arranging and administering the online store, and of packing and placing into hiding places narcotic drugs and psychotropic substances.

During the search conducted at his place, about 500 grams of alpha-PVP, about 300 grams of mephedrone, about 100 grams of amphetamine, about 50 grams of hashish and about 20 grams of cocaine as well as the electronic weighing machine, packing material, cellular communication means, bankcards used for criminal purposes were seized.

A criminal case was instituted under part 5 of Article 228.1 of the RF Criminal Code.

As a result of the measures that were subsequently taken on the territory of the Vyborgsky District of Saint Petersburg six stashes of drugs were found and seized.