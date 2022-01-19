Directorate for Migration Affairs of the Russian MIA General Administration for the Saratov Region became one of the sites of the preventive promotional event for students and the foreign students have become the participants of the event.

Saratov is a student city chosen as the place of education by both Russian and foreign citizens. Under the All-Russian “Students’ landing force” promotional event a group of foreign students were invited to attend a legal class at the Directorate for Migration Affairs of the Russian MIA General Administration for the Saratov Region. The chief inspector of the division for permissive and visa activities Alyona Kozyreva held a talk with young people on the rules for stay of foreign citizens on the territory of the Russian Federation and handed around the reminders with useful information.

The police representative also informed the students on the methods of protection from any illegal actions of malefactors, and the meeting participants have also discussed legal conditions for the Russian citizens voluntary participation in the maintenance of public order, for example, as members of the voluntary citizen patrols. The fact is that some of the students acquire citizenship of the Russian Federation, and such information is likely to be useful for them.