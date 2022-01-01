“Operatives of the Economic Security and Combating the Corruption Department of the Russian MIA General Administration for the Volgograd Region in cooperation with the colleagues from the municipal MIA Administration detained two female residents of the regional capital. They are suspected of fraud committed on an especially large scale.

It was preliminarily established that the founder of the microcredit organization and her accomplice have developed and implemented the scheme arranged on the principle of a financial pyramid. They convinced citizens to take gross loans in the banks and to invest them into their organization, which is allegedly involved in more profit-making projects and requires the current assets.

The malefactors immediately returned a part of the received money to the borrowers and promised that they would make monthly payments to the bank themselves. They were doing so during the first several months out of funds of the new clients and then payments were stopped.

According to the data available to the police, the fraudulently obtained credit money was spent by the suspects for acquiring commercial property, high-end apartments, premium class cars, and luxury articles.

Currently, over 200 statements have been received from the victims each of whom gave from 1 to 8.5 million rubles to a microcredit company. However, it is known that more than 600 persons applied to the organization and took out loans for the total amount of about 100 million rubles.

The suspects were detained by the operatives in the Volgograd airport while attempting to leave the region. Searches have been conducted at their residential places and office premises used, during which the electronic storage media means of communication, bankcards, cash, loan agreements, draft notes and other evidential items were seized.

Investigator of the Main Investigations Directorate of the Russian MIA General Department for Volgograd instituted a criminal case on the grounds of offenses under part 4 of Article 159 of the RF Criminal Code.

Presently two more defendants in a case who are suspected of being involved in the criminal business have been detained. The investigators and operatives are taking measures to identify all victims of the illegal actions”, said the official representative of the Russian MIA Irina Volk.