“Officers of the General Investigative Unit of the MIA General Department for the Novosibirsk Region completed the preliminary investigation of the criminal case in respect of the suspected participants of the organized criminal group. 11 men are charged with the attempted illegal sale of narcotic drugs and psychotropic substances on an especially large scale.

It was established during the investigation that from April 2020 to February 2021 the malefactors organized and made an active use of the channel to supply drugs to the region for further distribution using online stores.

Wholesale quantities of drugs were brought to Novosibirsk by transportation companies. The prohibited substances were hidden in the cavities of cars, furniture, and household appliances. For example, 29 kg of synthetic drugs were drawn by the policemen out of the hiding places arranged under the floor of the second-hand foreign car. In other case, a kilogram of amphetamine was sent inside the audio system.

The persons concerned stored the goods in rented apartments and leased garages, packed them in smaller batches and attempted to distribute the same in a contact-free way on the territory of the Novosibirsk Region, the Khabarovsk Territory and the Primorsky Territory. 19 episodes of illegal activities have been documented.

Officers of the MIA of Russia Main Directorate for Drug Control for the Novosibirsk Region detained the alleged members of the criminal organization. In total, over 55 kilograms of MDMA, alpha-PVP and amphetamine were seized from hiding stashes made by them during the searches in the apartments and garages. This amount could be enough for production of half a million of single doses the cost of which is about 110 million rubles at the black-market prices.

The investigation is currently completed, the criminal case with a prosecutor-approved indictment will be referred to the Novosibirsk regional court for consideration on the merits”, said the official representative of the Russian MIA Irina Volk.