“Officers of the Russian MIA Main Directorate for Criminal Investigation in cooperation with the colleagues from the Krasnodar Territory with the involvement of the regional department of the FSB of Russia detained a previously convicted local resident who was on the federal wanted list. He is charged with committing of murder, using of violence in respect of the public officers, assaults related to robbery and a series of thefts on the territory of the region.

It was preliminarily established that for many years the malefactor illegally intruded the territory of stores, private residences and apartments of people residing in various populated localities of the Krasnodar Territory and stole the residents’ property. The suspect’s illegal activities were noted for a high degree of secrecy.

During the investigative activities in spring 2020, the officers of the Russian MIA Division for Anapa stopped an unknown man to check the documents. He refused to provide the documents, produced a gun, and fired two gunshots at the policemen having wounded them and escaped.

Last autumn the suspect identity was established by the results of the analyses conducted by the forensic examiners. Besides, in the course of the preliminary investigation it was found that the suspect might also be involved in the murder of the resident of Akhtanizovskaya stanitsa. According to preliminary data, in December 2020 he broke into a man’s house, fired six gunshots at him and stole jewelry.

As a result of the comprehensive operational and investigative activities the malefactor was detained by the police officers in Yubileiny microdistrict of the city of Krasnodar. The detainee has been given in charge of the investigative authorities’ representatives”, said the official representative of the Russian MIA Irina Volk.