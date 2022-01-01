“Officers of the Economic Security and Combating the Corruption Department of the MIA General Administration for Moscow have stopped the activities of the group members suspected of the illegal banking activities associated with deriving revenues on an especially large scale.

It was preliminarily established that the suspects had made illegal cash withdrawal operations. For this purpose, dozens of controlled commercial entities were used that declared provision of construction and wholesale and retail trade services as the core activity. Upon fictitious grounds, clients of the shadow financiers transferred money to their accounts which were withdrawn and returned to the customers less the remuneration in the amount of 17.5%. The earnings from the criminal business amounted to over 48 million rubles.

An investigator of the General Investigative Unit of the General Administration of the MIA of Russia for Moscow instituted a criminal case on the grounds of offenses stipulated by part 2 of Article 172 of the RF Criminal Code. The policemen in cooperation with the officers of the Russian FSB detained three capital residents on suspicion of involvement in illegal activities. 15 searches have been conducted at the suspects’ places of residence and in the offices used by them. Electronic storage media, bankcards, corporate seals and documents having evidentiary value have been found and seized.

For two suspects the court chose a preventive measure in the form of remand in custody, for the third one is under recognizance of non-exit and proper conduct. The investigation is still under way”, said the official representative of the Russian MIA Irina Volk.