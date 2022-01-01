In the course of implementation of operational materials, officers of the Economic Security and Anti-Corruption Enforcement Administration of the Russian MIA Administration for the Tver Region detected that one of the multi-house management organizations of Tver concealed the funds intended to pay taxes in default.

According to the preliminary information, while administering the financial and economic activities the director of the management company, in order to conceal the company’s funds, transferred budgetary funds to the third parties’ accounts and was making settlements bypassing the accounts of his organization. Thus, the head concealed the funds of the company in the amount of over 5 million rubles.

Currently, the Investigative Unit of the Investigative Committee of Russia for the Tver Region instituted a criminal case on the grounds of a crime stipulated by part 1 of Article 199.2 “Concealment of Monetary Funds or Property of an Organization or Individual Businessman against Which the Recovery of Taxes, Fees and Insurance Contributions Should Be Made” of the RF Criminal Code. The penal part of this Article provides for the maximum imprisonment for the period of up to 3 years. The investigation is ongoing.