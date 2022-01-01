Ochersky District Court passed a sentence to the 56-year-old former director of the intermunicipal organization. He is found guilty of committing three crimes stipulated by Article 160 “Misappropriation and Embezzlement” of the RF Criminal Code.

It was established that during 2019 the man misappropriated municipal property and money for the total amount of over 1.6 million rubles.

The head of the organization ordered to de-register and sell the truck GAZ-53B, and to prepare a sale and purchase agreement where the vehicle cost was significantly reduced without making any assessment. According to the transaction, the convict’s employee became the truck owner, however, the convict himself used the vehicle.

In addition, the man embezzled the funds entrusted to him by paying monetary remuneration to himself and overstated premiums to his employees in the total amount of over 1.5 million rubles.

In one of the other episodes of criminal activity, the director received a certain amount of money on condition of accountability and spent a part of it to acquisition of spare parts to his personal snowcar. However, he later presented documents on allegedly appropriate spending of money.

The court imposed a penalty on the guilty person in the form of 4 years of suspended imprisonment with 2 years of probation and a fine of 100 thousand rubles.