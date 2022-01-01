The Investigative Unit of the Russian MIA Division for the Belorechensky District has completed investigation of the criminal case instituted against a 45-year-old local female resident on the grounds of a crime stipulated by Article 159 “Fraud” of the RF Criminal Code.

It was established that the defendant borrowed money from 12 victims on the pretence of paying monthly interest, however, she failed to perform the assumed obligations and disposed of the money received by fraud at her own discretion.

As a result of the offender’s unlawful activities, the total amount of damage caused is over 71 million rubles.

For the period of preliminary investigation, the preventive measure in the form of home arrest was chosen for the defendant.

The Investigative Unit of the Russian MIA Division for the Belorechensky District has assemble a sufficient evidence base, for which reason the criminal case with the approved letter of accusation was referred to court to be considered to the merits. The penalty under the Article charged provides for the maximum imprisonment for the period of up to ten years.