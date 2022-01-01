A 27-year-old previously convicted resident of the Alagirsky District admitted stealing twelve exhibit items.

During the operational and investigative activities, police officers of the Department of Russian MIA for Alagirsky District detained a suspect of stealing historical values from the family tower of the Tsallagovs located in Unal settlement.

Upon receipt of a notice on theft, the police officers responded to the crime scene without delay and started establishing all details of what happened. It was found out that the thief broke into the premise by breaking a padlock.

The operatives seized the pieces of evidence left by the suspect and started establishing his identity. Within a short period of time, the offender was found and detained. It was a 27-year-old previously convicted resident of the Alagirsky District who was brought to the police division where he admitted his guilt. When conducting a search, policemen seized breaking tools and a part of stolen things from the young man, while other items were pressed and sold to the metal receiving point by the detainee.

Currently the suspect is under recognizance of non-exit. The Investigative Unit of the Department of Russian MIA for Alagirsky District instituted the criminal case on the ground of a crime stipulated by part 2 of Article 158 “Theft” of the RF Criminal Code. The penal part of this Article provides for the maximum imprisonment for the period of up to five years.