“A suspect of stealing money was detained by the officers of the Criminal Investigation Directorate of the Russian MIA Criminal Investigation Department for the Moscow Region in cooperation with colleagues from the Urban District of Khimki.

It was preliminarily established that an employee of one of the credit institutions who had an access to the information constituting a banking secret stole over 60 thousand euro from the account of the Romanian football player. The unlawful act came to the attention of the bank representatives who made a statement to the police.

As a result of operational and investigative activities, a citizen of Moscow was detained on suspicion of committing a theft. The man has made a confession. He used the stolen money at his own discretion.

A criminal case was instituted by the investigator of the Investigative Unit of the Russian MIA Administration for the Urban District of Khimki on the grounds of a crime stipulated by Article 158 of the RF Criminal Code. A preventive measure in the form of non-exit and proper conduct was established in respect of the offender.

Currently, steps are being taken by police to establish all episodes of the unlawful activity,” said the official representative of the Russian MIA Irina Volk.