“On the night of January 18 to January 19, 4.5 thousand of populated localities of the Russian Federation held over 8 thousand events devoted to the celebration of the Epiphany Day. Over 1 million people took part in it.

During church services and Epiphany bathing rites, public order and safety were provided by more than 32 thousand policemen, as well as Rosgvardia military personnel, EMERCOM employees, representatives of private security companies, participants of people’s guards, and Cossack associations.

Due to the actions taken, there were no public order disturbances.

The police will keep being on patrol duty at the sites of festive events until all festive events are completed”, said the official representative of the Russian MIA Irina Volk.