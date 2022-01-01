“Officers of the Drug Control Department of the Russian MIA Administration for Perm liquidated a drug lab which two locals were hiding behind the removable rack in the indoor parking space. Both defendants were detained.

It was preliminarily established that some weeks ago the offenders ordered via online store precursors, chemical agents, equipment, and special-purpose utensils. Then they organized the manufacture of mephedrone in the garage on Yanaulskaya street.

During the search, over 33 kg of the narcotic drug made for sale were seized.

The investigator of the Investigative Unit of the Criminal Investigation Department of MIA of Russia for Perm initiated criminal proceedings against the detainees on the grounds of a crime under part three of Article 30, part five of Article 228.1 of the RF Criminal Code. For the suspects, the court chose a preventive measure in the form of remand in custody. The preliminary investigation continues”, said the official representative of the Russian MIA Irina Volk.