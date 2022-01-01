“Operatives of the Economic Security and Combating the Corruption Department of the MIA of Russia for the Republic of Dagestan, in cooperation with the Russian FSB officers, have blocked the counterfeit banknote distribution channel. Five residents of the region who are suspected of manufacturing, storing, transportation, and sale of counterfeit money were detained.

It was preliminarily established that the malefactors had organized the operation of an illegal workshop in village Sergokala. Over several months, they have been printing banknotes with the nominal value of 5 thousand rubles. The quality of counterfeits manufacture was so high that the only possible way to distinguish them from authentic money was using special equipment. According to the investigators, the fakes valued of five times less than the nominal value were sold on the territory of several Russian regions.

Searches were conducted at the detainees’ places of residence and in the premises used by them. A printing press, a cliché for applying embossed modifications, cartridges with paint, and banknotes showing signs of counterfeit for the amount of 12 million rubles have been found and seized.

An investigator of the Investigative Unit of the Ministry of Internal Affairs for the Republic of Dagestan instituted a criminal case on the grounds of a crime under Article 186 of the RF Criminal Code. For the suspects, the court chose a preventive measure in the form of remand in custody.

The activities aimed at establishing the identities of all criminal business participants continue”, said the official representative of the Russian MIA Irina Volk.