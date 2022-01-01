In the course of the operational and investigative activities, officers of the Administration for Economic Security and Combating the Corruption Department for RNO-Alania revealed the fact of exceeding of authority by a local government official of one of the Republic's districts.

The operatives found that the defendant signed the executive documentation under the municipal contract to replace the streetlights with high-performing premium segment LED lamps. However, economy class LED fixtures that do not meet the requirements of the bidding documentation had been installed instead, resulting in overstating the amount of work performed by the contractor by more than 1.5 million rubles.

The exceeding of authority is punishable by imprisonment for up to four years.