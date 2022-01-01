A local resident reported a theft of a snow and swamp-going vehicle to the police division report room (Prikubansky district) of the Russian MIA Administration for Krasnodar. The man explained that he had left the vehicle at a service station of his acquaintance for repair and seasonal storage, and in a while had discovered that it was missing. The damage amounted to 1.8 million rubles.

As a result of the operational and investigative activities, the police officers established that the son of the service station owner had been involved in the theft. Officers of the criminal investigation department detained the 33-year-old man in a street of the regional center and brought him to the police department.

It was established that the suspect had found a buyer, who had used a tow truck to take away the snow and swamp-going vehicle. The malefactor disposed of the proceeds of the sale at his own discretion.

Currently, the Investigative Unit of the Russian MIA Administration for Krasnodar initiated a criminal case against the suspect on the grounds of a crime under part 4 of Article 158 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation. The penalty under this part of the Article provides remand in custody for the period of up to ten years. For the time of the preliminary investigation, a preventive measure was established for the suspect in form of under recognizance of non-exit and proper conduct.