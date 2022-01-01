The officers of Russian MIA Division for the Neftekumsky urban district identified fraudulent allocation of a disability pension.

During the preliminary investigation, it was found that a 44-year-old local resident provided false information to the institution responsible for compulsory pension and social security to prove that she had a disability of the second category.

The woman's pension was calculated on the basis of the provided information. For several years, she was illegally receiving payments, which amounted to about 700,000 rubles.

According to the results of the expert examination, the defendant has no diseases that entitle her to the disability benefits.

The Investigative Unit of the Russian MIA Division for Neftekumsky urban district instituted the criminal case against the citizen on the grounds of a crime stipulated by part 3 of Article 159.2 of the RF Criminal Code.