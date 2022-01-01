Officers of the Russian MIA Division for Obninsk checked the information concerning possible violations of the law on tobacco products circulation in one of the trade pavilions of the science city.

According to the operatives, an individual entrepreneur purchased unlicensed tobacco products of third parties. He proceeded to store and sell the goods in his retail outlet.

The tobacco products worth over 2.9 million rubles were removed from market.

Based on this fact, a criminal case was initiated on the grounds of a crime stipulated by part 6 of Article 171.1 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation “Production, purchase, storage, transportation or sale of goods and products without marking and (or) labeling of information stipulated by the law of the Russian Federation”.

Circumstances of the purchase and the origin of the products are being established.