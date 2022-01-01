The ceremony of entry into Russian citizenship for six foreign nationals was held in the presence of Police Colonel Dmitry Proshin, the Head of the Police Division No. 5 of the Russian MIA Administration for Nizhny Novgorod.

Traditionally, the event began with performance of the National Anthem of the Russian Federation. In a ceremonial atmosphere, former foreign nationals solemnly read out the text of the oath.

One of the future Russian passport holders is a native of Indiana (USA), 22-year-old Polina Timina, who graduated from the Durham University (UK) in 2020.

The USA citizen mentioned the professionalism of the Directorate for Migration Affairs and the high level of organization and accessibility of the system of obtaining public services through the Single Portal for citizens. At the end of the ceremony, employees of the Directorate for Migration Affairs congratulated the new citizens of the Russian Federation on a significant event in their lives.