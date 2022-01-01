Police in Kuzbass joined the All-Russian campaign “Student landing forces”. The police of the Kemerovo Region are inviting the students of higher and specialized secondary educational institutions to provide them with knowledge about the service and help with decision on a choice of the future profession.
Recently the officers of the Directorate for Migration Affairs of the Russian MIA General Administration for the Kemerovo Region welcomed the landing forces of foreign students from Kemerovo State University and Kemerovo State Medical University, who had arrived from Egypt, India, UAE and other countries to study in Russia.
The guests were told about the innovations in the Russian legislation concerning foreign nationals and received explanations on the statutory procedure of dactyloscopy. The police also reminded about the responsibility for committing unlawful acts of extremist and terrorist nature on the Internet, and gave recommendations to help foreign guests not to become victims of fraud.
The students received answers to all of their questions, which concerned the prerequisites for obtaining Russian citizenship, transliteration of personal data, and extension of visas. The students especially focused on issues of employment in the Russian Federation.
