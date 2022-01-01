“Analysis of the statistics on the state of crime in 2021 shows that the operational situation in the country continues to be stable and controlled. The reported crimes number has decreased by 1.9% compared to 2020.

There has been a reduction in the number of unlawful acts in some of the categories, including murder and attempted murder - by 4.7%, assaults related to robbery - by 10.6%, banditries - by 16%, robberies - by 18.1%, thefts - by 2.4%.

The level of street crimes continues to decrease. In parks, public gardens and streets, the number of assaults related to robbery decreased by 17.3%, robberies - by 22.1%, thefts - by 4%. Based on the results of 12 months of 2021, the total number of criminal acts committed in public places has decreased by 6.4%.

There were on record fewer home burglaries - by 16.2%, thefts of vehicles - by 24.8% and carjacking - by 13.9% by preceding year.

The number of criminal acts involving minors decreased by 15.6%, committed by citizens under the influence of alcohol - by 8.3%, in a state of drug intoxication - by 5%. This is largely the result of the preventive work carried out by police precinct officers and juvenile affairs inspectors.

The growth rate of reported crimes committed using information and telecommunication technologies has slowed down. Based on results of 12 months of 2021, the number increased insignificantly - by 1.4%.

The Russian MIA cooperates with other law enforcement agencies to continue the activities aimed at improving the effectiveness of efforts to combat crime,” said the official representative of the Russian MIA Irina Volk.