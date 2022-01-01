“Officers of the criminal investigation department of the Russian MIA Administration for Orekhovo-Zuyevsky urban district suppressed the illegal activities of a resident of the Tver Region accused of embezzling money from elderly citizens by fraud.

It was established that an 82-year-old local resident received a call on her landline phone from a man who introduced himself as her grandson. The man told her that he urgently needed 200,000 rubles for treatment. He asked to give the necessary amount to his friend. After that, an unknown man came to the pensioner's house, and she gave him the money. After a while the elderly woman realized she was tricked.

As a result of the operational and investigative activities in the Zheleznodorozhny urban district, the police detained a suspect in the crime, a previously convicted courier. The detainee said that he had been aware of illegal nature of his actions. According to the criminal scheme, he had to visit the addresses indicated to him, take money from pensioners and hand them over to an accomplice.

The investigators initiated criminal cases on the grounds of the crime under Article 159 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation, which are currently combined into one proceeding. The defendant is charged with committing five similar unlawful acts against elderly residents of Likino-Dulevo. A preventive measure in the form of custody was chosen for him. The preliminary investigation is ongoing. Measures are being taken to find the accomplices to the crime,” said the official representative of the Russian MIA Irina Volk.