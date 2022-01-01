In order to create favorable facilities for employers and customers of works and services that recruit foreign labor, the Ministry for Digital Development of Russia was prompted by the Russian MIA to implement the service for Notifications on Labor Migrants at the Portal of Government Services. The service helps submit electronic notifications on conclusion and termination of employment or civil law contracts with foreign nationals, as well as on payment of compensation to highly qualified foreign specialists.

Previously, employers had to go to the migration offices or send the notifications by mail personally. Now they can submit the notifications electronically through a personal account at the Portal of Government Services using an enhanced qualified electronic signature.

Account must be taken of employers need to submit notifications on hiring foreign workers regardless of their status, with regard to temporary or permanent residents of Russia, as well as citizens of member states of the Eurasian Economic Union. The employer may be held administratively liable for violation of the notification obligation and may be fined with up to 1 million rubles (part 3 and part 4 of Article 18.15 of the Code of Administrative Offenses of the Russian Federation).

Each year the migration offices receive more than 3 million notifications related to the employment of foreign nationals. The improved opportunities for timely submission of notifications on recruitment of foreign workers create a more comfortable environment for the employers to comply with the migration rules.