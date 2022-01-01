“Investigators of the Investigative Unit of the Internal Affairs Administration for the South-Eastern Administrative District of the Russian MIA General Administration for Moscow referred to the court a criminal case against two members of an organized group of telephone scammers. They are accused of four episodes of embezzlement of large amounts of money from pensioners of the capital.

One of the victims was the Great Patriotic War veteran Vasily Pronin. As previously reported, he had received a call on his home phone from a malefactor who had introduced himself as a law enforcement officer. The latter convinced Vasily Gavrilovich to withdraw 400,000 rubles from his personal bank account and hand over the money to a third party. According to the caller, this was allegedly necessary to apprehend a criminal red-handed.

As a result of operational and investigative activities, the officers of the Criminal investigation department promptly identified suspects in the crime. Two malefactors were detained by the operatives of the MIA of Russia Main Directorate for Criminal Investigation in cooperation with the colleagues from the capital, the Russian FSB and Rosgvardia. Investigator of the Investigative Division of the MIA of Russia Division for Tekstilshchiki district of Moscow charged them with crimes under part 4 of Article 159 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation.

During the investigation, it was found that the detainees had been involved in three similar episodes of illegal activity. The amount of the coused damage totaled in 1 million 400 thousand rubles.

The preliminary investigation of the criminal case has been completed and with the prosecutor indictment referred to the Izmailovsky district court of Moscow for consideration on the merits.

As reported, the fraud acted from abroad. The identity of the alleged organizer of the criminal scheme was established, and he was put on the international wanted list. The criminal case against him and his accomplices in the unlawful activity was instituted on a separate proceeding,” said the official representative of the Russian MIA Irina Volk.