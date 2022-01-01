“Officers of the Criminal investigation department of the Russian MIA Administration for Volgograd in cooperation with the colleagues from the regional General Administration detained a 23-year-old local resident. According to the investigators, he was involved in a series of telephone frauds depriving the regional center pensioners of their savings.

It was preliminarily established that the malefactor had arrived in Volgograd together with his acquaintances. At first, he was planning to work as a courier for one of the online stores. However, he preferred to respond to an ad from a spam mailing list offering a simple job with a very high salary. The young man was offered to pick up packages of cash from cab drivers, deposit them to his account, and transfer to an anonymous employer after deducting his own remuneration. The suspect was aware of the criminal nature of his new occupation. However, the desire for easy money had prevailed.

The telephone fraud scheme was targeted at the elderly residents of Volgograd. They received calls to their home phones from unknown people who introduced themselves as relatives and said they had caused a traffic accident. Subsequent calls came from people who introduced themselves as lawyers or law enforcement officers. They convinced pensioners that only an immediate payment of a substantial sum could save their relative from long imprisonment.

At the beginning of the conversation, the scammers named a figure of 800,000 rubles, but if the victim did not have it, they agreed to a lower figure. The money had to be wrapped in a bag with clothes and handed to a cab driver who would arrive at the house for a courier delivery.

At present, the suspect is known to be involved in eleven episodes of the criminal activity.

The suspect was detained by the police and Rosgvardia officers in a rented apartment in the Central District of Volgograd. Eight cell phones, computer equipment and data carriers, bank and SIM cards, money and other items of evidentiary value were seized from him during the search.

Investigator of the Investigative Unit of the Russian MIA Administration for Volgograd instituted a criminal case against the detainee on the grounds of a crime under part 3 of Article 159 of the RF Criminal Code. A measure of restraint in the form of house arrest was chosen for him.

Currently, steps are being taken to establish all episodes of the unlawful activity and identities of its participants,” said the official representative of the Russian MIA Irina Volk.