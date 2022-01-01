“Investigator of the Investigative Unit of the Russian MIA Administration for Novorossiysk completed a preliminary investigation of a criminal case against the director of a building organization accused of committing a crime under part 4 of Article 159 of the Russian Criminal Code.

According to the investigators, for more than four years the entrepreneur entered into agreements with citizens on behalf of the company he headed to participate in the building of two apartments in Novorossiysk. However, he never fulfilled his obligations to complete the construction and commissioning of the residential facilities, but instead used the obtained money at his own discretion. The total material damage suffered by 133 participants of the shared construction project has exceeded 320 million rubles.

At the request of the preliminary investigation authorities, in order to secure the verdict in the part of the civil claim, the court seized the property of the defendant and his firm.

The criminal case with a prosecutor-approved indictment has been referred to the Oktyabrsky district court of Novorossiysk for consideration on the merits,” said the official representative of the Russian MIA Irina Volk.