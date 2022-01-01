Officers of the Economic Security and Combating the Corruption Department of the MIA of Russia Administration for the Ryazan Region, in cooperation with the specialists of the regional Administration of the Federal Tax Service established that the 37-year-old director of Ryazan company was involved in submitting fake data to the tax authorities.

The road construction and repair company headed by the Ryazan resident, is a contractor in implementation of the state and municipal contracts on the territory of Ryazan region. Upon preliminary information, the company performed obligations under the state and municipal contracts recorded fake expenses from “short-lived” companies in the documentation. These data were included into the relevant tax returns in order to minimize a taxable base on the value added tax and on the corporate incoming tax. As a result of such acts, in 2018-2020, the road company failed to calculate and pay to the budget the taxes totaling 124,723,817 rubles.

The Investigative Unit of the Investigative Committee of Russia for the Ryazan Region instituted a criminal case against the businessman under part 2 of Article 199 of the RF Criminal Code “Tax Evasion on an Especially Large Scale”. Remand in custody was selected by court for the period of up to 6 years.