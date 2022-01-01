During the operational-search activities, the officers of the Department for Economic Security and Combating the Corruption Department of the Russian MIA Division for the Bogucharsky District established the illegal sale of a USB flash drive with unlicensed copies of the audio and visual products.

During the preliminary investigation, it was established that in violation of the current legislation a 28-year-old resident of the district center, a seller of one of the outlets located along М-4 “Don” motorway, sold to citizens the data storage media with the unlicensed copies of Russian feature films. The damage to the right holders amounted to 4 million 400 thousand rubles.

The Investigative Unit of the Russian MIA Division for the Bogucharsky District instituted a criminal case against the suspect on the grounds of a crime stipulated by part 3 of Article 146 of the RF Criminal Code “Violation of Copyrights and Related Rights”.

A preventive measure for the detainee is under recognizance of non-exit and proper conduct.

The sanction of this Article provides for the maximum imprisonment for the period of up to 6 years.