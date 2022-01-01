During the operational-search activities, the officers of the Department for Economic Security and Combating the Corruption Department of the Russian MIA Division for the Bogucharsky District established the illegal sale of a USB flash drive with unlicensed copies of the audio and visual products.
During the preliminary investigation, it was established that in violation of the current legislation a 28-year-old resident of the district center, a seller of one of the outlets located along М-4 “Don” motorway, sold to citizens the data storage media with the unlicensed copies of Russian feature films. The damage to the right holders amounted to 4 million 400 thousand rubles.
The Investigative Unit of the Russian MIA Division for the Bogucharsky District instituted a criminal case against the suspect on the grounds of a crime stipulated by part 3 of Article 146 of the RF Criminal Code “Violation of Copyrights and Related Rights”.
A preventive measure for the detainee is under recognizance of non-exit and proper conduct.
The sanction of this Article provides for the maximum imprisonment for the period of up to 6 years.
All materials of the site of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of the Russian Federation may be reproduced in any media, on Internet servers or in any other media without restrictions on the volume and timing of the publication.
This permission equally applies to newspapers, magazines, radio stations, TV channels, sites and pages on the Internet. The only prerequisite for a reprint or relay is a reference to the source.
For reprints no prior permission from the Ministry of Internal Affairs of the Russian Federation is required.