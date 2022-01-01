Criminal investigation officers of police division No 2 of Russian MIA Administration for Izhevsk, in cooperation with the officers of the Forensic Center and the State Road Safety Inspectorate have detained two women, a 33-year-old citizen of the Sverdlovsk Region and a 24-year-old citizen of the Nizhny Novgorod Region, on suspicion of stealing money from elderly people.

According to the investigators, the suspects entered the apartments of elderly people under the guise of social workers, bank officials or pension fund officers. They informed on the monetary reform and on the need to exchange the banknotes for the new ones. The victims handed the savings over to the offenders, after that the malefactors left the victims’ apartments promising to return new banknotes.

The police established that the detainees are involved in committing two frauds and theft from Izhevsk female citizens of 1937, 1940, 1941 years of birth in December 2021. In total, over 470,000 rubles were stolen from elderly women by the female offenders. Criminal cases have been instituted on the grounds under Article 159 and Article 158 of the RF Criminal Code.

Remand in the custody was selected as a preventative measure to the defendants. For the committed crimes the provided punishment is up to six years.