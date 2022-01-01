The officers of Russian MIA Division for the Neftekumsky Urban District identified fraud on executing the disability pension.
During the preliminary investigation, it was established that a 53-year-old woman resident of Neftekumsk gave false information to the social benefits payment institution on having a disease that allows her to have the third disability group and authorizes her to receive a pension. Over several years, the woman has managed to unlawfully receive about 500 thousand rubles.
The operatives brought the woman to a police division where she made a full confession.
On the results of the expert examination, the defendant has no diseases that enable to recognize her as a disabled person.
At present, the Investigative Unit of the Russian MIA Division for Neftekumsky Urban District instituted the criminal case on the grounds of a crime stipulated by part 3 of Article 159.2 of the RF Criminal Code.
