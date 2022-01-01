The Public Safety Answering Point of Gaisky Urban District received a phone call from a truck driver who said that while driving on the Gay-Novocherkasskoye motorway the diesel fuel in the fuel tank got frozen because of the low temperature and he was not able to keep driving.

The officers of the road police of State Road Safety Inspectorate Division of Gaisky District Ilmir Sultanov and Aleksey Morozov immediately went to the specified place. Having assessed a situation, the police officers took a decision to bring the man to Gay by a police car and the truck was later brought to the parking lot by а vehicle carrier.

The driver thanked the police officers for the help provided.