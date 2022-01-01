The officers of the Economic Security and Combating Corruption Department of the MIA of Russia Administration for Khanty-Mansiysk Autonomous District - Yugra revealed facts of unlawful entries into the Integrated National Information System of the Ministry of Healthcare of the Russian Federation on fake vaccination against the new coronavirus infection (COVID-19).

The operatives detailed seven suspects in Nizhnevartovsk. The detainees include an alleged organizer of the unlawful activities, two employees of the municipal polyclinic who, according to the available information, put information to the data base, and the intermediaries who searched for the clients. There are reasonable grounds to assume that the defendants may be involved in committing similar unlawful acts.

13 citizen who received the vaccination certificates without being vaccinated have been identified also.

The investigator of the Investigative Unit of the Investigative Committee of Russia for Khanty-Mansiysk Autonomous District - Yugra instituted two criminal cases on the grounds of crimes stipulated by part 4 of Article 274.1 and by part 1 of Article 237 of the RF Criminal Code. The operational-search and investigative activity continues.