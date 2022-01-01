“Mraz Ozmanyan, a Russian citizen convicted of intentional damage to property of another, was extradited from Germany.

In January 2016, on Dubninskaya street of Moscow the malefactor poured flammable liquid on the car and set it on fire. As a result, the foreign-made car got out of order, and the vehicle owner suffered a loss of over 400 thousand rubles.

In March 2016, Timiryazevsky District Court of the city of Moscow convicted Ozmanyan for the committed crime stipulated by part 2 of Article 167 of the Russian Federation Criminal Code, and selected him conditional sentence to remand in custody for the period of 1 year 6 months.

Being a permanent resident of the Tula Region territory, the man was registered with the territorial body of the Russian Federal Penitentiary Service. In December 2016, due to violation of the terms for service of punishment, conditional sentence was replaced for the real imprisonment with the remand in custody in a penal colony with a binding to pay full damages to the victim based on the verdict of Kimovsky Municipal Court of the Tula Region. However, the convict absconded the law-enforcement bodies and was placed on the international wanted list.

In September 2021, he was detained on the territory of Germany. Today, at the Frankfurt am Main international airport he was handed over to the representatives of MIA and the Russian Federal Penitentiary Service to be brought to Moscow”, said the official representative of the Russian Ministry of Internal Affairs Irina Volk.