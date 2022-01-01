“Nikolay Kaimakchi, who is charged with commission of a large-scale fraud, has been extradited from Montenegro.

According to available information, a malefactor, as a member of the organized group, participated in preparing fraudulent documents on the financial and operational performance of a number of companies in Rostov-on-Don. The documents contained false data on transactions made, which enabled such companies to receive a VAT refund from the federal budget.

By submitting the returns to the tax authorities, the defendant and the accomplices illegally seized the amount of about 100 million rubles.

The gang’s unlawful activities were stopped when the accomplices tried to receive the next refund of the value added tax of a controlled entity in the amount of over 60 million rubles for the 2nd quarter of 2014.

The investigative agencies initiated criminal proceedings on the grounds of an offence under part 4 of Article 159 of the RF Criminal Code.

Kaimakchi fled from investigation and in December 2019, he was placed on an international wanted list based on the request of the Russian MIA General Administration for the Rostov Region. In February 2021, the swindler was detained and remanded in custody as a result of cooperation of the National Central Bureau of Interpol of the Russian Ministry of Internal Affairs and competent authorities of Montenegro.

Today, at the Podgoritsy international airport he was handed over to the representatives of the MIA and the Russian Federal Penitentiary Service to be brought to Moscow”, said the official representative of the Russian Ministry of Internal Affairs Irina Volk.