The criminal investigations unit of the MIA Administration for the Republic of Tyva completed criminal case against a 32-year-old suspect of crimes under Part 4 of Article 159 of the RF Criminal Code in two cases of theft on an especially large scale.

The unlawful acts were disclosed by the criminal investigation officers of the MIA Administration for Economic Security and Combating the Corruption of the Republic of Tyva in the course of operational and investigative activities.

The preliminary investigation established that in 2019 and 2021, the suspect, being the employee of a state budgetary institution, committed theft of state property entrusted for operational management to the said budgetary institution.

In February 2019, the suspect, who wished to own the service vehicle assigned to him and knew the procedure for documenting the sale of state property in the form of a vehicle, composed a criminal intention to steal this vehicle by selling it at a price significantly less than fair value.

Realizing his illegal activities, the man drew up fictitious documents containing information about the damage to the car resulting from a traffic accident, knowing for certain that the vehicle was in good condition.

The suspect informed the head of the institution about the necessity to sell the car because of the alleged damage and provided photos of the car with signs of a traffic accident and a vehicle inspection report that did not correspond to the reality, while assuring the manager that the suspect himself would take care of selling the vehicle.

After obtaining the consent to sale the property, the suspect suggested to his acquaintance to register the car in the name of the latter, explaining that the former would subsequently register the car in his own name. Unaware of the suspect's true intentions, the acquaintance agreed to this offer.

The value of the car on the basis of the fictitious data was estimated at 568,500 rubles. The car was sold at this price.

During the investigation of the criminal case, it was established that the market value of the car at that time was 3,000,000 rubles.

Thus, as a result of the unlawful actions of the suspect, who disposed of the state property at his own discretion, the budget of the Tyva Republic suffered a material damage in the amount of 2,431,500 rubles.

In 2021, in a similar manner, the suspect illegally organized the sale of another car assigned to him, with a market value of 3,400,000 rubles. By ensuring the sale of the vehicle for 1,177,734 rubles, the suspect committed theft of property owned by the regional authorities, causing a material damage on an especially large scale - 2,222,266 rubles.

The investigation is completed and the criminal case, with a confirmed indictment, has been referred to the court for consideration on the merits.