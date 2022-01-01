In the course of the investigation, officers of the Morshansky Department for Economic Security and Combating the Corruption of the MIA intermunicipal division revealed that the head of a feldsher-midwife station in a village in the Morshansky district had been entering false data in certificates of vaccination against the coronavirus infection. Specifically, she entered false information without actual vaccination for more than 60 citizens.
The woman received a monetary reward for her services. She poured the unused vaccine down the drain.
At the moment the criminal activity is being documented; the question of initiating a criminal case on the grounds of a crime under Article 290 of the RF Criminal Code is under consideration.
