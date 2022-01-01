Investigator of the Criminal investigations unit of the Department of the MIA Administration for Yekaterinburg initiated criminal proceedings on the grounds of a crime under part 2 of Article 207 of the RF Criminal Code.

It was preliminarily established that in the early morning of January 12, malefactors sent letters via Internet from various addresses to the e-mail boxes of educational institutions of Yekaterinburg city, containing information about pending explosions in secondary and higher educational institutions of the regional center.

In total, more than 150 reports of these facts from schools, colleges and universities were received at the report room of the MIA Administration for Yekaterinburg. Textual analysis of the letters established that they were identical in content and presumably sent by the same individuals.

Police operational investigative groups were immediately dispatched to the educational institutions. All buildings and the surrounding area were checked by bomb disposal experts and canine units. By 6 p.m., 145 schools, 9 colleges and 11 universities had been checked, with a total of over 60,000 people evacuated. No explosives or other dangerous items were found.

Currently, the operational and investigative activities aimed to identify the persons involved in the unlawful activity continues.

Theinvestigation is under control of the leadership of the MIA Investigation Department.