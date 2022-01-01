“In connection with the celebration of the Russian Media Day, the Minister of Internal Affairs of the Russian Federation, General of the Police of the Russian Federation Vladimir Kolokoltsev signed an order of awarding journalists of federal and regional mass media. Thanks to their talent, dedication to their chosen profession and civilian courage, they publish engaging and pertinent materials that help form a respectful public attitude to the law, and narrate about the difficult and eventful work of police officers,” said official representative of the Russian MIA Irina Volk.

For the significant contribution to the unbiased and competent coverage of the activities of the Russian police, the following distinctions were awarded:

Special “Police Recognition” prize - to Vladimir Tyulin, General Director of the Izvestia Multimedia Information Center.

Medal of the Russian Ministry of Internal Affairs “For Comradeship in Arms”:

- to Igor Chernyak, editor-in-chief of the weekly newspaper Argumenty i Fakty JSC.

Medal of the Russian Ministry of Internal Affairs “For Contribution to Strengthening Public Order”:

- to Irina Chikunova, editor of TV programs at Tverskoy Prospekt Television and Radio Company LLC.

Award badges of the Russian Ministry of Internal Affairs “For Support of the Ministry of Internal Affairs”:

- to Konstantin Zyatkov, editor-in-chief of the newspaper Nasha Versiya and general director of Versiya LLC;

- to Denis Prokopenko, editor-in-chief of Kompaniya magazine and general director of KO Magazine LLC;

- to Tatiana Khan, head of the editorial office for emergency events and current information of FSUE Information Telegraph Agency of Russia (ITAR-TASS).

Badges of the Russian Ministry of Internal Affairs “For contribution to the coverage of the activities of the Ministry of Internal Affairs”:

- to Evgeny Bekasov, deputy director of the consolidated editorial board, director of the Rossiya-24 News Channel of the consolidated directorate of information programs of the All-Russia State Television and Radio Company’s Rossiya TV Channel;

- to Maxim Varyvdin, head of the emergency news department of Kommersant JSC;

- to Kirill Kleimenov, deputy general director of Channel One JSC - director of the Directorate of Information Programs;

- to Andrei Kunitsyn, deputy director of the Information Directorate of NTV Television Company OJSC;

- to Eduard Petrov, deputy director and head of the Law Program Production Service at Vesti Directorate of Information Programs;

- to Svetlana Belova, first deputy editor-in-chief of the Russian editorial office of the Tatar-Inform News Agency and head of the criminal news department (Republic of Tatarstan);

- to Olga Natarkina, director of the State Institution Region 71 Information Agency (Tula Region);

- to Anna Absalyamova, editor of the “Patrulny Uchastok” (“The Patrol Area”) program at Patrul LLC (Sverdlovsk region).

Certificates of Merit of the Russian Ministry of Internal Affairs:

- to Alexandr Boyko, special correspondent of the division for international and domestic politics at Komsomolskaya Pravda newspaper editorial office;

- to Gulnara Ilchinskaya, deputy head of Russia-1 Creative and Production Association.

Awards for exemplary performance of job duties and outstanding service:

Medal of the Russian Ministry of Internal Affairs “For Comradeship in Arms”:

- to Maxim Sazonov, head of Petrovka 38 program.

Certificates of Merit of the Russian Ministry of Internal Affairs:

- to Galina Khamitskaya, deputy head of the United Editorial Board of the Russian Ministry of Internal Affairs;

- to Anna Tkachenko, editor-in-chief of Petrovka 38 program;

- to Maxim Larin, special correspondent of Petrovka 38 program.

A commendation has been issued:

- to Kirill Mironov, deputy editor-in-chief for radio broadcasting of the United Editorial Board of the Russian Ministry of Internal Affairs;

- to Alexander Karavdin, editor of the MIA MEDIA online portal.

We congratulate the media representatives on their deserved awards and wish them creative success, new interesting projects and pertinent topics.