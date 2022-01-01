“Investigator of the investigative unit of the Russian MIA Administration for Novosibirsk completed a preliminary investigation of a criminal case against three local residents accused of committing a crime under part 4 of Article 180 of the Russian Criminal Code.

According to the investigation, from 2018 to 2020, the malefactors held in keeping and sold containers of motor oil illegally marked with trademarks of reputed manufacturers. Counterfeit products were sold throughout the Siberian Federal District.

The police conducted control purchases during which they bought more than a ton of lubricants from the defendants. The examination results suggested that all purchased products were counterfeit.

As a result of operational and investigative activities in June 2020, officers of the Department for Economic Security and Combating the Corruption of the Russian MIA Administration for Novosibirsk arrested three suspects: the alleged organizer, the regional wholesale manager and the storekeeper.

More than 10 tons of counterfeit products were seized during searches. Damage to the right holders exceeded six million rubles.

The criminal case against the defendants with a prosecutor-approved indictment has been referred to the Oktyabrsky district court of Novosibirsk for consideration on the merits,” said official representative of the Russian MIA Irina Volk.