On 30 December 2021, Federal Law 494-FZ “On Amending Article 15 of the Federal Law “On Technical Inspection of Vehicles and On Amending Individual Legal Acts of the Russian Federation” and Article 15 of the Federal Law “On the State Registration of Vehicles in the Russian Federation and On Amending Individual Legal Acts of the Russian Federation” came into force.

According to the amendments, vehicle is filed with the State register or, when registering the change of ownership, the diagnostic card shall be submitted for the vehicle should be there more than 4 years passed from the year of its manufacture, including the year of manufacture specified in the vehicle identification documents.

In case of registration actions connecting with a change of design and/or replacement of the basic component of the vehicle, a presence of the complete diagnostic card shall also be necessary, regardless of the year of its manufacture.

The diagnostic card shall be valid and shall contain an assessment on the compliance of the vehicle with the mandatory safety requirements.

These requirements shall apply to all the vehicles except for trailers owned by individuals with a permissible maximum weight of up to 3.5 tons (Categories O1 and O2).

The existing diagnostic card shall be verified using the Unified Automated Information System for Technical Inspection (EAISTO). The absence of information on the current diagnostic card in the system shall constitute a legal ground for refusing to register.

You can check the information about the presence of a valid diagnostic card in EAISTO on the official website of the Road Police (гибдд.рф).