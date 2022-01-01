Criminal proceedings are underway in the investigative section of the Russian MIA Investigative Administration in Nizhny Novgorod, which are initiated under Article 159, Para 3 of the Russian Criminal Code.

During the preliminary investigation, it was revealed that, in early February 2021, a 33-year-old suspect from Tolyatti met a man from Nizhny Novgorod, with whom they subsequently made friendship. In the course of their relationship, the malefactor misled the victim and convinced him that the former was a sales representative for a larger seller of home appliances. Previously, the man was an employee of a well-known company and was aware of the sales techniques.

Some time later, the malefactor asked his new acquaintance for 490,000 rubles under the pretext of purchasing goods of a famous brand (refrigerators, washing machines, televisions, etc.) for their further sale at a higher price. The request did not arouse the victim’s suspicion and he gave him the necessary amount.

The same day, the suspect lost all the money betting on sports.

A couple of days later, the victim was again called by the malefactor, who asked for another 2,250,000 rubles, also under the pretext of purchasing goods, promising to return them in the coming days. The man agreed to borrow the money and gave it to him a few days later.

The suspect did not return the money on the scheduled day so the victim went to the police.

As a result of comprehensive investigative activities and detective work, the suspect’s whereabouts have been located in Samara region. A 33-year-old man was detained and taken to Nizhny Novgorod. At the request of the investigator, the detainee was placed under house arrest.

In the course of work with the detainee, he was found to have been involved into commitment of 13 similar crimes across the city. The man admitted to spending all the money he has received from the victims betting on sports competitions.

The criminal case investigation is still underway.