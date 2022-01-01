Technical specialists have completed the upgrading of the software for the official website of the Road Safety Unit in accordance with safety requirements.

All the online services are working in regular operation mode. In particular, there are more than 2,500 requests received per minute by the traffic fines service at present. In total, there are more than 40 thousand requests received per minute by all the online services on the official website of the Road Police.

We call the citizens’ attention that information on the unpaid fines can also be obtained in your personal account at the Unified Portal for State and Municipal Services.