“Officers of MIA of Russia Inter-municipal Department of Orenburg for Drug Control Division detained a sale of narcotic substances in an especially large scale.

A 27-year-old owner of a car service in Orenburg was detained during operational activities under active support by the Rosgvardia officers. Two bags with the substance weighing over 1.9 kg were found at him.

During the search operation at the detainee’s two apartments, the police seized more than 6 kilograms of various substances, as well as objects for their packaging.

According to the investigation, some of the seized material is synthetic drugs and hashish, while the rest is still being studied by the forensics analysts.

The total volume of seized drug substance is more than 30,000 single doses and, according to available information, is estimated at about 14 million rubles on the black market.

The police suspect that the malefactor has planned to sell the goods in a non-contact manner with stashes of a single-dose or small-scale batches.

The investigator of the “Orenburg” IMA of MIA of Russia instituted a criminal case stipulated by Article 30, Part 3 and Article 228.1, Part 5 of the Russian Criminal Code. A preventive measure in the form of remand in custody was chosen for the person involved”, - Irina Volk, the official representative of the Russian Ministry of Internal Affairs was quoted as saying.