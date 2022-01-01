The court rendered a guilty verdict under a criminal case initiated by the investigators of the MIA division for the Taimyrsky Dolgano-Nenetsky District.

In October 2021, a mobile police team monitored the Yenisei River upstream from Potapovo settlement located 90 km from Dudinka. While patrolling, police officers noticed a boat on the water. In the boat, the officers found seven specimens of Siberian sturgeon, a Red Book listed species, which the police released back into their natural habitat. The boat and a device for pulling a fishing net out of the water (a hook) were seized from the scene.

In the course of the investigative work, the operatives identified and detained a resident of Igarka born in 1974, involved in the crime. The damage prevented by the police amounted to more than one million rubles.

Based on fact, the investigators of the MIA division for the Taimyrsky District initiated a criminal case on the grounds of a crime under Part 1 of Article 258.1 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation “Illegal harvesting, live keeping, purchase, storage, transportation, sending and sale of especially valuable wild animals and aquatic biological resources belonging to the species listed in the Red Book of the Russian Federation and (or) protected by the international contracts of the Russian Federation, their parts and derivatives”.

According to materials of the criminal case, the court found the man guilty and convicted him to 250 hours of compulsory labor. The verdict entered into legal force.