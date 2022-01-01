The police dispatch center of the MIA Administration for the Dmitrovsky urban district received a statement from a 79-year-old local resident, saying that unknown persons fraudulently stole more than eighty thousand rubles from her.

Criminal investigation officers of the MIA General Administration for the Moscow Region, together with colleagues from the MIA Administration for the Dmitrovsky urban district, performed operational and investigative activities resulting in identification and detention in the town of Istra of a repeatedly convicted 41-year-old resident of the Smolensk Region, currently suspected of committing the illegal act.

According to the available information, the detainee arrived at the victim's place of residence and took money from her for not prosecuting her granddaughter, who had allegedly caused a traffic accident that injured a car driver.

The malefactor explained that he had found a job as a courier on the Internet. Anonymous persons called him on the phone to tell the addresses where he was to collect the money and then transfer it to certain bank accounts, receiving an interest on each amount.

The suspect has been proven to be involved in a similar crime in the city district against a 64-year-old man. Two million rubles were stolen in the course of the illegal act.

Based on these facts, the investigative unit of the MIA of Russia Administration instituted a criminal case on the grounds of a crime under Article 159 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation.

Placement to custody was selected by the Dmitrovsky City Court as the preventive measure for the suspect.

Currently, additional measures are being taken to identify and apprehend the participants in the criminal activity.